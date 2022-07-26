Yield Guild Games (YGG) 1-Day Volume Hits $39.79 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $88.36 million and $39.79 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003602 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017330 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00031607 BTC.
About Yield Guild Games
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,213,446 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
