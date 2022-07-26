Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 18,145 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 178.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,327 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,516,783. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

