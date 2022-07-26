Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 20,707 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,707 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $43.60. 250,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,099,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

