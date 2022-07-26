Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 32,332 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,332 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Steven Madden worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 746,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,942,000 after purchasing an additional 560,148 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $43,593,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 564,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,797,000 after purchasing an additional 137,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,358. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.