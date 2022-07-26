Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of FormFactor worth $15,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, CL King increased their target price on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.60. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

