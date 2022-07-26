Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 33,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,713,000 after buying an additional 98,651 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,479. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.59.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

