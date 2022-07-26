Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems accounts for about 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,699 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.17. 446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,088. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.