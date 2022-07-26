Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 112,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $3,696,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 20,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 113,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,102. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

