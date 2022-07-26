Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,098 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $13,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 3,507.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,601,000 after acquiring an additional 254,079 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $18,614,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,713 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $279,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $279,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total transaction of $99,262.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,458,839.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.95. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,864. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.50 and its 200 day moving average is $174.12. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.07.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

