Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,167 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,342 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the software company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $9.44 on Tuesday, reaching $382.52. 28,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.00 and a 200-day moving average of $433.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

