Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 519,172 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Boot Barn by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,415 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,624.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,796. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.68. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.75.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

