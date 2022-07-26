Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 4,769 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of The Shyft Group worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 584,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 138,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of SHYF stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $790.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.61%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.