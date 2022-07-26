ZIMBOCASH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,860.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $25.60 million and $4,860.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017232 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00031767 BTC.
About ZIMBOCASH
ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH
