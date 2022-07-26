ZIMBOCASH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,860.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $25.60 million and $4,860.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

