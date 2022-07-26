Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 322,397 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation, National Association comprises 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $486,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,419,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after acquiring an additional 476,457 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 805,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after acquiring an additional 396,965 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 647,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after acquiring an additional 360,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 850,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,702,000 after acquiring an additional 286,553 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.62.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

