Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano Sells 2,167 Shares

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roxanne Lagano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.33. 45,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,034. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

