1MillionNFTs Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46,320.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $27,443.43 and approximately $46,320.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031665 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.