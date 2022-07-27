1MillionNFTs Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46,320.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $27,443.43 and approximately $46,320.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015987 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001791 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031665 BTC.
1MillionNFTs Profile
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
1MillionNFTs Coin Trading
