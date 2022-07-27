2,342 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 43.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Medtronic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 69,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 222,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,699,000 after purchasing an additional 40,074 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.64.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.



