2crazyNFT Market Cap Reaches $346,643.38 (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. 2crazyNFT has a total market cap of $346,643.38 and approximately $178,628.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016415 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001824 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032058 BTC.
About 2crazyNFT
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT
Receive News & Updates for 2crazyNFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2crazyNFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.