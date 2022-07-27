2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading Up 9.3%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) shares were up 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 56,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,704,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. StockNews.com lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $761.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in 2U by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 987,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 104,128 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in 2U by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 31,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of 2U by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 118,182 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,834,000 after buying an additional 298,193 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

