3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,032,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,092 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of 3M worth $148,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in 3M by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 168,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,967,000 after acquiring an additional 30,414 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in 3M by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in 3M by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

3M Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $140.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.15. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

