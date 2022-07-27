4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $89.00 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $341,786.79 and $89.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,766.97 or 0.99979184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003869 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00127299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar.

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

