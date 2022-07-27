995 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Bought by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Garmin by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,733,000 after buying an additional 81,134 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $7.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,950. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $92.53 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.