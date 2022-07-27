AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.24-$3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.78-$13.98 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.69. 178,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $266.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.75 and a 200 day moving average of $149.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.