AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.24-$3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.78-$13.98 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.69. 178,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $266.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.75 and a 200 day moving average of $149.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

