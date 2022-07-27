Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 232.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,673,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $77.08. 5,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,567,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

