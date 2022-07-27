Absolute Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,700 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 175.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after buying an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,144,000 after acquiring an additional 168,682 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $6.83 on Wednesday, hitting $301.20. The company had a trading volume of 757,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,224,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.68. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

