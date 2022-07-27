Absolute Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,990,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.23. The company had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,721. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $102.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.37.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.