Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 638 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Absolute Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.06. 1,382,348 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

