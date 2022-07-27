Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $227,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after buying an additional 63,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,171,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,122,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.55. 6,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,467. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.58 and its 200-day moving average is $154.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

