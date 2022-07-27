Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) & Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Head-To-Head Review

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.8% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aedifica and Whitestone REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Whitestone REIT $125.36 million 4.30 $12.05 million $0.37 29.68

Analyst Recommendations

Whitestone REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Aedifica.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aedifica and Whitestone REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aedifica 1 0 5 0 2.67 Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67

Aedifica presently has a consensus price target of $110.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.62%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.47%. Given Whitestone REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Aedifica.

Profitability

This table compares Aedifica and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aedifica N/A N/A N/A Whitestone REIT 13.58% 4.06% 1.48%

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Aedifica on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aedifica

(Get Rating)

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

