Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) VP Edward Russell Smethwick Sells 500 Shares

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $15,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,004 shares in the company, valued at $630,330.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edward Russell Smethwick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Edward Russell Smethwick sold 441 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $13,419.63.

On Friday, April 29th, Edward Russell Smethwick sold 442 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $14,130.74.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATSG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.28. 172,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $485.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ATSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,771,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 218,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,789 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,264,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after acquiring an additional 74,206 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

