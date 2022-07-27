Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.39.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $100.67. 319,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,527,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $203.27. The company has a market cap of $272.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

