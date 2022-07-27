Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.23-5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29-2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.16. The company had a trading volume of 745,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,251. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $264.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average is $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.88.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Amedisys by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Amedisys by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Amedisys by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

