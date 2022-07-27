Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Amgen by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $251.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.53 and a 200 day moving average of $239.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

