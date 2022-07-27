Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

NYSE:LLY traded down $5.92 on Wednesday, reaching $325.64. 9,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $309.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.50.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

