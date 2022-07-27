Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,607 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 59,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.4% in the first quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Stock Up 5.5 %

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.80.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $8.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,801. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.89. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.