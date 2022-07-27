Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 823,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.59. 15,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,177. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average is $89.95.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

