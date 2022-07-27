Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.88. 208,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,148. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

