Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.88

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 121908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Ares Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

