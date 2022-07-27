Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Announces Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $5.10-$5.20 EPS.

NYSE:AWI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.84. 8,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

