Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 68 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arvest Trust Co. N A trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $103,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.53.

MCD opened at $257.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

