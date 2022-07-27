Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Trading Up 1.4%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 15,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 11,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Austal Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

