Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $256,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth about $3,004,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 83,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 21.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,406,000 after acquiring an additional 105,560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 17.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. UBS Group reduced their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

FMC stock opened at $107.79 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

