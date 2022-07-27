Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 2,346 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,239,000 after acquiring an additional 823,082 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average of $89.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.