Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 3,915 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 12.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 34.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1,537.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 268,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,565,000 after purchasing an additional 252,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.5% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.