Auxilium (AUX) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Auxilium coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Auxilium has a total market capitalization of $75,533.46 and $9,387.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auxilium has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000737 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000519 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Auxilium Profile
AUX is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global.
