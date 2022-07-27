Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Shares Down 2.2%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 10,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 109,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative return on equity of 372.31% and a negative net margin of 628.59%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon GloboCare stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalon GloboCare Corp. ( NASDAQ:AVCO Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Avalon GloboCare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

