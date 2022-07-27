Avion Wealth Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Comcast were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.