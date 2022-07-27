Avion Wealth Takes $272,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $220.88 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.86. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.