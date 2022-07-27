Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Hits $4.17 on Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $52.33 million and $18.54 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00018328 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,772.14 or 1.00004128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003855 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00127455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00029884 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

