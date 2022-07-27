Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,133. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

